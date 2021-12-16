Brokerages Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post sales of $132.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.40 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $131.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $508.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $507.70 million to $509.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $534.85 million, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $536.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.14.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after buying an additional 54,322 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $18.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $598.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,628. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $287.17 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $714.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.38.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

