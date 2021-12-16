Brokerages Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post $15.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.53 billion and the lowest is $15.50 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $7.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $31.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $32.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.80 billion to $61.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research cut their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $126,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $511,257. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $107.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.09. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.