Brokerages Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Brokerages expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. 22,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,868. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.46. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.