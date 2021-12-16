Brokerages Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. 22,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,868. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.46. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: What is the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.