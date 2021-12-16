Brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to announce $17.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.74 to $18.80. AutoZone reported earnings of $14.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $106.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $99.86 to $111.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $118.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $111.87 to $126.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $49.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,048.59. 166,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,751. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,831.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,654.09. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,053.00.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.