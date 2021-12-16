Brokerages Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $307.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report sales of $307.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.44 million to $335.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $263.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. Enova International’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSE ENVA opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87. Enova International has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $43.47.

In other news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $292,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,392 shares of company stock worth $1,253,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Enova International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Enova International by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,152,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.