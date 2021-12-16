Brokerages Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. FormFactor reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 266,502 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in FormFactor by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FormFactor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

