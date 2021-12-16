Brokerages Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

HALO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.43. 22,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,599 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 549,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 165,870 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

