Brokerages Expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.00. IAMGOLD posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on IAG shares. Raymond James set a $3.25 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in IAMGOLD by 6.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 98,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in IAMGOLD by 13.2% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 18.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. 43.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,878. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.86. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

