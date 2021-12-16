Brokerages Expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to Announce -$0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.62). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

KURA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,350 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,080,000 after acquiring an additional 801,496 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,315,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,368,000 after acquiring an additional 521,417 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $10,425,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 609,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $40.41.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

