Brokerages Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $449.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to announce $449.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $433.29 million to $463.90 million. MarineMax reported sales of $411.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

HZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,604 shares of company stock worth $658,540. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,300,000 after buying an additional 419,345 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $7,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after buying an additional 162,127 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 35.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. 7,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,245. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

