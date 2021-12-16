Brokerages Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to report sales of $451.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $499.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.65 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $430.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

PAAS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,772,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,677. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $39.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

