Brokerages Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.94. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $3.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $17.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.04 to $17.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $19.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after buying an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $266,947,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after buying an additional 793,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $315.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.