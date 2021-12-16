Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report $5.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.91 million and the highest is $7.03 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 217.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $26.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $30.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.44 million, with estimates ranging from $19.63 million to $70.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

PIRS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 30,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,093. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $237.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 364,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

