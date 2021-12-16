Brokerages Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.45 Million

Brokerages expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to post sales of $236.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.90 million. Sotera Health reported sales of $216.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $926.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.10 million to $929.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,097. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sotera Health by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 63,674 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,972,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,739,000 after purchasing an additional 150,724 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.