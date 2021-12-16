Brokerages Set Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Target Price at C$2.50

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATE. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Leede Jones Gab lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE:ATE traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 111,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 19.00. The company has a market cap of C$33.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$7.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.11.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter Minnes Macnee bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 497,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$447,324.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 90,500 shares of company stock worth $83,125.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

