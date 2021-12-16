Brokerages Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Target Price at $39.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. AlphaValue upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

