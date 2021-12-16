Brokerages Set BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Price Target at $13.87

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,748. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 99.29%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

