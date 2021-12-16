Brokerages Set Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price at $83.33

Shares of Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.82.

BRZE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

BRZE stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. Braze has a one year low of $55.73 and a one year high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

