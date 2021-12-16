Brokerages Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Target Price at $23.29

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

CCRN stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. 8,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,426. The company has a market cap of $997.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

