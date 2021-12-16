Brokerages Set Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT at $121.83

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Forward Air alerts:

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 810.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.90. The stock had a trading volume of 168,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,609. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $70.93 and a 1 year high of $117.34.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.