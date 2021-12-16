Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) PT at C$17.78

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSK shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

PSK stock opened at C$13.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.15. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$9.96 and a 52 week high of C$16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

