Brokerages Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target at $104.25

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 572,525 shares of company stock worth $59,906,859.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Roblox by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,871 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 40.2% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 40.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.50. The company had a trading volume of 323,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,000,736. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.00. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. Roblox’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

