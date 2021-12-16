Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Price Target at C$144.29

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$144.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TSE:TRI traded down C$1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$149.49. 398,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,184. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$148.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$138.21. The company has a market cap of C$72.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.01. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$99.11 and a 12-month high of C$156.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.1400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.