Brokerages Set Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Target Price at $11.41

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.41.

UP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price for the company. Barrington Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $51,575,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $18,058,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $16,475,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $15,205,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $14,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

