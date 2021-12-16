Brokers Set Expectations for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of VCTR opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Victory Capital news, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Demartini purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $476,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. Company insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.