Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.90

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$68.90 and traded as high as C$74.72. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$74.08, with a volume of 1,203,836 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM.A. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.50.

The company has a market cap of C$117.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.00.

In related news, Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell acquired 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$72.42 per share, with a total value of C$254,411.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,902.08.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

