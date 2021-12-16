Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.17

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.17 and last traded at $68.06, with a volume of 1586576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

