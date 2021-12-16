BTIG Research Increases Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $230.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $218.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.46.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA stock opened at $222.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $122.15 and a one year high of $223.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,463 shares of company stock worth $3,010,959 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.