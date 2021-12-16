Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.00) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.00) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($30.00) to GBX 2,450 ($32.38) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,728.57 ($36.06).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,947 ($38.95) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,707.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,577.44. The company has a market cap of £9.94 billion and a PE ratio of 21.55. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,122 ($28.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,000 ($39.65).

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.69), for a total transaction of £178,339.26 ($235,680.27).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

