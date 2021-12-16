Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.50

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 45375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

BURBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.1458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

Burberry Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

