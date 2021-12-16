Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s current price.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.24.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $278.92 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $233.83 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,478,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,994,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

