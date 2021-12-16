Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.20

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 11714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNR shares. Cowen started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of -1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,204,000 after acquiring an additional 329,730 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 18.1% during the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,637,000 after acquiring an additional 304,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 103,921 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 152,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 20.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 157,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

