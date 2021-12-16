C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading Down 8.3%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) was down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.42 and last traded at $31.52. Approximately 405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 329,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCCC. Bank of America assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 10,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $542,542.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,137 over the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,932 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.