Cadre (CDRE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cadre (NYSE: CDRE) recently:

11/29/2021 – Cadre is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Cadre is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Cadre is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Cadre had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

11/29/2021 – Cadre is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Cadre is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CDRE traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 121,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,910. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $23.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

