Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $661,000 Investment in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after purchasing an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after purchasing an additional 261,980 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,874,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.22.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI stock opened at $146.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 2.53. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.