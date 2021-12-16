Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 16,412 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,412 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,144,000 after buying an additional 1,117,923 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Upwork by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,160,000 after buying an additional 854,679 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,006,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,452,000 after buying an additional 365,291 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Upwork by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,141,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,832,000 after purchasing an additional 395,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $79,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $39,466.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,513 shares of company stock worth $12,115,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPWK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

UPWK opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.19. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

