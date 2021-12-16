Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak Sells 25,000 Shares

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,618,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of Calix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00.

NYSE:CALX traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.38. The company had a trading volume of 786,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,373. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Calix by 61.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Calix by 18.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Calix by 24.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Calix by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after buying an additional 771,657 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Calix by 26.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

