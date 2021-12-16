Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CLLXF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,391. Callinex Mines has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.32.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
See Also: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.