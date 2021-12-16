Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CLLXF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,391. Callinex Mines has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.32.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s projects include Bathurst Mining District, Flin Flon Mining District And Buchans Mining District. The company was founded by Jack Callinan and Michael Muzylowski in 1927 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

