Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Callon’s strong presence in the Permian Basin, which is among the country’s most prolific oil plays, is praiseworthy. The leading energy player recently acquired leasehold interests and associated upstream assets of Primexx Energy Partners. With the acquisition, the company has successfully expanded its Permian Basin operations. In the region, the company added more than 300 drilling locations, brightening its production outlook. Callon expects the acquisition to boost cashflows in the coming quarters. However, its debt-laden balance sheet is concerning. The company’s increasing lease operating expenses will likely hurt its profit margin in the coming quarters. Also, Callon has been reporting lower oil equivalent production volumes in the Permian Basin, which will affect its profit margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

CPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 665.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 57,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

