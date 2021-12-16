Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 17.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 151.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

