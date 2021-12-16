Canaccord Genuity Cuts RWS (LON:RWS) Price Target to GBX 745

RWS (LON:RWS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 750 ($9.91) to GBX 745 ($9.85) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s previous close.

RWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.12) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.70) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 751.50 ($9.93).

LON RWS opened at GBX 615 ($8.13) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 618.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 611.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. RWS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 513 ($6.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 838 ($11.07).

In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.92) per share, with a total value of £29,950 ($39,579.75).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

