Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Cormark from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of TSE:CF opened at C$14.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.28. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$10.01 and a 12-month high of C$16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
