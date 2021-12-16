Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TSE CFX opened at C$6.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.88 million and a P/E ratio of 8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$5.90 and a 12-month high of C$11.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.00.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

