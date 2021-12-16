Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 948 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBUY. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $8,545,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 122.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

IBUY stock opened at $87.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.75. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $83.52 and a 52 week high of $141.00.

