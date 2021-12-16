Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 67,775 iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIDO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 459.5% during the second quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,215,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after buying an additional 998,052 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 174.9% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 79,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 50,713 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 23,543 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $23.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $25.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

