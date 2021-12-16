Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 164,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $47.34 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

