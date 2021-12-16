Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 510 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $341.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock valued at $453,727,691 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

