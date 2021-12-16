Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.05 Million in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $288,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQDH stock opened at $95.65 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.40 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.