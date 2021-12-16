Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.46). Cardlytics reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 720%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $160,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,037 shares of company stock worth $8,323,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 123.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after acquiring an additional 384,974 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 414.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 27.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after buying an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CDLX stock traded down $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 579,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,370. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average is $94.99. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.43.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

See Also: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.