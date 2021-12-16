Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

TSE CJT opened at C$165.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.84. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$159.80 and a 12-month high of C$228.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$182.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$186.98.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$189.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$542,587.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CJT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, NBF lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$236.18.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

